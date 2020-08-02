According to reports, several houses and boats were gutted to fire and one person was also killed in the violent clashes

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Violent clashes erupted in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district between the two rival groups on Saturday night after following a murder. According to reports, several houses and boats were gutted to fire and one person was also killed in the violent clashes. The police have detained as many as 50 people from both sides in connection with the violence.

Initial reports claimed that at least 25 boats, 50 fishing nets, 25 two-wheelers, and four cars were set on fire by rioters from two rival groups in Thalanguda village. They also ransacked at least 10 houses during the clashes, reports said.

The police claim that the violent clashes were result of an old rivalry and additional police force was deployed in the village to control the situation.

"Boats and two-wheelers were set on fire. The previous enmity between both groups appears to be the root cause. We've deployed adequate police force and the situation is under control," Cuddalore SP M Sree Abhinav was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The clashes were reportedly triggered over the alleged murder of man, who is said to be the brother of a former local body president.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma