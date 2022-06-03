Kanpur | Jagran News Desk: Violence was reported in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two communities clashed over attempts to shut shops in protest against 'insulting' comments on Prophet Muhammad. Clashes broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of Kanpur, police said.

Here are the top 5 updates on this story:

1. The two sides clashed after members of one of the groups attempted to shut shops over alleged insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate recently, a senior police official said. The two sides reportedly hurled bombs and opened fire.

2. Some local leaders, including Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association chief Hayat Zafar Hashmi, had called for closure of shops on Friday in protest against the remarks. They had also taken out a procession during which they confronted members of other community, an official said, adding that as a result of which clashes broke out.

3. Soon, hundreds of people had taken to the streets in protest. About half-a-dozen people, including street goers and onlookers, sustained serious injuries in the incident, he said. Kanpur's District Magistrate Neha Sharma told PTI, "Members of a particular community took to the street in protest and indulged in violence. Several people were seriously injured and have been sent for medical assistance.

3. "Heavy police force has been deployed in the affected areas. The police have also sought additional reinforcement,” she said.

Kanpur police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena, who reached the spot, told reporters.

4. As of now, around 20 people have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. The police are patrolling the area,” he said.

5. Meena said two people have been injured, adding that the situation is under control now. The district magistrate said strict instructions have been issued to maintain a close vigil on the situation.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen