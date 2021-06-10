In a statement, the university said that the incident happened on June 8 after several students vandalised the B R Ambedkar Library and clashed with the security staff present there.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nearly a year after the violent clash that erupted in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), another clash broke out between a group of students and staff earlier this week, resulting in the injury of many, said the varsity.

In a statement, the university said that the incident happened on June 8 after several students vandalised the B R Ambedkar Library and clashed with the security staff present there. It said that the students have been occupying the library for the last two days, violating the COVID-19 norms imposed by the Delhi government.

"This (incident) has caused health risk for the library staff and even other students residing in the hostels, since these unruly students return to hostel for lunch, dinner or other purposes," the statement read.

"When no amount of persuasion by the librarian and the security personnel convinced these students against violating the law and COVID-19 guidelines, the JNU Security Office lodged a police complaint in view of the seriousness of the issue. It has been found that these students do not even use mask or follow other COVID-19 related guidelines," it added.

The JNU administration has requested the protesters occupying the space to vacate the site, allowing the staff to sanitise the library for making it safer for students who will use it after the restoration of normalcy.

"The chief proctor office in the mean time has been tasked with taking necessary disciplinary action against these students as per the university rules," it noted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Though the police are yet to make an arrest, it has said that a meeting between the students and chief librarian of the varsity was also held in this regard.

"Based on the complaint, a case was registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, Delhi Disaster Management Act and prevention of damage to public property," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh.

The clash in the JNU has brought back the memories of last year's violence in the university that resulted in the injury of over 50. As per reports, the clash erupted between anti and pro-CAA groups, forcing the Delhi Police to enter the campus. Later, the Delhi Police filed multiple FIRs and identified 37 out of the 60 masked attackers, who orchestrated the attack in the JNU campus.

