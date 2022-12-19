Violence At Allahabad University; Bikes Torched, Car Damaged By Protesters

The violence reportedly erupted after the university guards stopped a student from entering the campus.

By Shivam Shandilya
Mon, 19 Dec 2022 06:20 PM IST
Amid the ongoing protest over the fee hike at the Allahabad University, students and security guards clashed at the varsity premises on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, said that the situation is under control.

"The situation is now under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot. Police monitoring the situation," Prashant Kumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to various media reports, a tussle broke out between the police and security guards present on the campus. The violence reportedly erupted after the university guards stopped a student from entering the campus. However, the student leader alleged that he was on his way to the bank inside the campus.

No official statement has yet been given by any university authorities until the time this story was filed. 

