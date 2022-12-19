Violence At Allahabad University; Bikes Torched, Car Damaged By Protesters

Amid the ongoing protest over the fee hike at the Allahabad University, students and security guards clashed at the varsity premises on Monday evening.

Uttar Pradesh | Protest over fee hike in Allahabad University premises in Prayagraj; motorbike torched, car damaged by protesters; police present at the spot pic.twitter.com/KJ37pgdtK7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, said that the situation is under control.

"The situation is now under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot. Police monitoring the situation," Prashant Kumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The situation is now under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot. Police monitoring the situation: UP ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/XH2iZC13am — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2022

According to various media reports, a tussle broke out between the police and security guards present on the campus. The violence reportedly erupted after the university guards stopped a student from entering the campus. However, the student leader alleged that he was on his way to the bank inside the campus.

No official statement has yet been given by any university authorities until the time this story was filed.