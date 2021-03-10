Mumbai Coronavirus News: According to BMC, over 90 per cent of the new cases in Mumbai, during the past two months, have been reported from the housing societies only.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the recent surge in the coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against the violators of COVID-19 norms and SOPs in the city. Even as the Maharashtra government asserted that there will be no lockdown in the city, the spike in new COVID-19 cases has prompted the civic body to tighten the norms in Mumbai.

In the new norms set for Mumbai, the BMC said that any residential building will be sealed for any movement if more than 5 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus, while for buildings with less than 5 patients of COVID-19, only floors which have positive COVID-19 patients will be sealed for movement.

According to BMC, over 90 per cent of the new cases in Mumbai, during the past two months, have been reported from the housing societies only. As of March 9, the BMC has sealed 2762 floors sealed with 4183 positive patients of coronavirus. The city has 21 containment zones and 214 sealed buildings.

The BMC, in a report by News18, said that police cases will be registered against the violators and against those who skip home quarantine. The buildings, with more than 5 COVID-19 cases will also have to declare flats with coronavirus patients on notice boards. Those who violate home quarantine norms will be compulsorily shifted to institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday also approved the proposal by the BMC to allow private COVID-19 vaccination centres to operate 24x7. The BMC had requested the Center to do necessary changes to its vaccination registration website to facilitate this. Now with the approval, the BMC is aiming to vaccinate 1 lakh people in a day. Currently, around 35,000-40,000 people are getting vaccinated every day during 8-12 hour shifts for vaccinations.

The COVID-19 immunisation drive is underway at 67 centres, including 24 civic hospitals, four state-run hospitals and 38 private hospitals. The civic body is planning to increase the number of the vaccination centres to 85.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai reached 3,35,584 after 1,012 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, the seventh consecutive time the daily addition is 1000 plus. The daily growth rate of cases increased from 0.17 per cent on February 18 to 0.32 per cent now, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 219 days.

Meanwhile, to check the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra health department has come up a seven-point action plan, including testing of close contacts, fast contact-tracing, mass testing in hot-spots and audit of deaths. All district administrations have been directed to act upon these points immediately.

The action plan also includes strict adherence to guidelines on social, political and religious gatherings, and to involve civil societies and religious leaders to motivate people to adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan