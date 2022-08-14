Vinayak Mete, Shiv Sangram Chief And Maratha Strongman, Dies In Road Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Shiv Sangram chief and Maratha strongman Vinayak Mete passed away on Sunday in a car accident at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli. Mete, a staunch supporter of reservation for the Maratha community, was 52-year-old.

Speaking to reporters, officials said the accident took place at around 5.15 am near Madap tunnel under the jurisdiction of Rasayani police station in neighbouring Raigad district.

They said Mete, another person and his driver were in the car during the accident, adding that they were rushed to a private hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai where former Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member was declared dead.

"He was brought in at 6.20 am. He had no pulse or blood pressure, and his pupils were not moving. He died before being brought to the hospital. We even performed an ECG (electrocardiogram), but it showed a flat line (indicating no heart movement)," a doctor said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief over Mete's demise and offered condolences to his family. "Shocked and saddened to know about the demise of Vinayak Mete, President, Shiv Sangram Sanghatana in a road accident. His dedicated work for the upliftment of backward classes was noteworthy," he tweeted.

Maharashtra minister and former state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said Mete's death came as a shock to them. "He was genuinely following up the issue of Maratha reservation. It is a huge loss for us and the Maratha community," Patil said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also expressed grief on Mete's death.

"His focus was more on social issues than political ones. He was more of a social activist than a political leader," Pawar told a TV channel. "It is a huge shock for us. He was earlier also part of the NCP. He pursued the demand of reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs."

Congress leader and former chairman of a Maharashtra sub-committee on Maratha reservation Ashok Chavan said, "It is unfortunate to lose a leader like Mete. Despite we being in different political parties, Mete and I were almost on the same page over the issue of Maratha reservation in the state."