New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Monday, the President of India appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi after President Ram Nath Kovid accepted the resignation of the former Lt Governor of the National Capital Anil Baijal. As per a press communique issued by the President's office mentioned, " The President of India has accepted resignation of Anil Baijal Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi."

"Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," reads a statement from the Press Secretary to the President.

Born on March 23, 1958, and an alumnus of Kanpur University with a Pilot Licence, Mr Saxena was the Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in India. Prior to this, Vinai Saxena was appointed as one of the Members of the National Committee to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.

Mr Saxena had started his career as an Assistant Officer in Rajasthan with JK Group and after working 11 years in different capacities with its White Cement plant, he was elevated in 1995 as General Manager to look after the proposed Port Project in Gujarat. He then rapidly rose to become the CEO and was later elevated as Director of the Dholer Port Project.

Later, from 2016 to 2020 Saxena was nominated every year by the Hon'ble Prime Minister as one of the Members of the 'Empowered Committee' for evaluation of "Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration".

Earlier, Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal Wednesday resigned citing personal reasons and added that he has submitted the resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. Baijal, who took over office on December 31, 2016 has served a long tenure of more than five years and four months.

Posted By: Ashita Singh