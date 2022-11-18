Vikram-S, India's 1st-Ever Private Rocket Lifts Off From Sriharikota; Know All About 'Mission Prarambh'

Developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace, today's event marks the private sector's maiden foray into the launch vehicle segment, after the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020.

By JE News Desk
Fri, 18 Nov 2022 12:19 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: Aerospace, ISRO Twitter

IN A major achievement, India's first-ever privately made rocket Vikram-S began its journey on Friday from ISRO's spaceport Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The vehicle is named as a tribute to the father of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai. Symbolising a new start, the mission has been named 'Prarambh' (the beginning).

After the successful launch of Vikram-S, Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe, said, "I am happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh - the beginning of Skyroot Aerospace".

Developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace, today's event marks the private sector's maiden foray into the launch vehicle segment, after the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020. The 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81 km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying two domestic payloads and one from a foreign customer.

