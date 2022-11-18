Vikram-S, India's 1st-Ever Private Rocket Lifts Off From Sriharikota; Know All About 'Mission Prarambh'

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 12:19 PM IST
IN A major achievement, India's first-ever privately made rocket Vikram-S began its journey on Friday from ISRO's spaceport Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The vehicle is named as a tribute to the father of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai. Symbolising a new start, the mission has been named 'Prarambh' (the beginning).
After the successful launch of Vikram-S, Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe, said, "I am happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh - the beginning of Skyroot Aerospace".
Mission Prarambh is successfully accomplished.— ISRO (@isro) November 18, 2022
Developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace, today's event marks the private sector's maiden foray into the launch vehicle segment, after the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020. The 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81 km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying two domestic payloads and one from a foreign customer.