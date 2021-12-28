Vikram Misri will succeed Pankaj Saran, whose tenure will conclude on December 31, 2021 | Twitter/@VikramMisri

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk (PTI): Seasoned diplomat and former ambassador to China Vikram Misri was appointed as deputy national security adviser in the national security council secretariat on Monday.

He has served in various capacities at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as well as in the Prime Minister’s Office. Misri will succeed Pankaj Saran, whose tenure will conclude on December 31, 2021. The other two deputy NSAs are Rajender Khanna and Datta Pandsalgikar.

Misri has also served in various Indian Missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

The government has already appointed Pradeep Kumar Rawat as India’s new envoy to China.

Misri will report to national security adviser Ajit Doval.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma