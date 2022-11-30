Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairperson Of Toyota Kirloskar Motors, Dies At 64

INDIA's automotive industry stalwart and Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar died at the age of 64.

“We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace,” the company from its official account Toyota India tweeted late on Tuesday.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1 pm,” it added further.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said he is devastated by the demise of his dear friend Vikram.

"Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family,” he said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), is a joint venture between the Kirloskar Group and the Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Company, which sells a variety of cars.