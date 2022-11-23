Vikram Gokhale, Veteran Actor And National Film Awardee Passes Away At 82; Celebs Pour Condolences

Vikram Gokhale, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, passed away at 82 on Wednesday, November 22. The veteran actor was in critical condition and was hospitalised for over 15 days.

“Vikram Gokhale has passed away and his mortal remains will be taken to the Balgandharva Sabhagruha in the morning for friends and family to pay their last respects,” reported ETimes citing its sources.

Although veteran actor Vikram Gokhale was admitted to the hospital for a long time there are no details concerning his illness. Aly Goni, Ajay Devgn and many other celebs shared posts and expressed grief over the veteran actor's demise.

May god rest your soul in peace sir 🙏🏼 #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/fk4nEOQESE — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) November 23, 2022

Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.

Condolences to his family 🙏🕉Shanti pic.twitter.com/8oAWP2zBjm — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the veteran actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999.

In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film 'Anumati'. With the Marathi film 'Aaghaat', he also made his directorial debut.

Other notable work of the actor includes 'Mission Mangal', 'Hichki', 'Aiyaari', 'Bang Bang!', 'De Dana Dan', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

He was last seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.