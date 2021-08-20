Vikas Dubey Encounter: The commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice BS Chauhan, also claimed that the local police used to "torture" those registering complaints against Dubey and his gang.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: A three-member judicial commission, which was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court, has given a clean chit to the Uttar Pradesh Police over the alleged encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. In its report, which was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Thursday, the panel said that Dubey and his gang were "protected" by the local police and district officials.

The commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice BS Chauhan, also claimed that the local police used to "torture" those registering complaints against Dubey and his gang. It also pointed that Dubey's wife election as a Zila Panchayat member showed his "clout in the local administration".

"....evidence relating to the sequence of events which ultimately resulted in the death of accused Vikas Dubey do not raise any kind of suspicion or doubt about the genuineness of police version of events," the report concluded, as reported by news agency ANI.

