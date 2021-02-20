Giving details about the mishap, Vijayawada airport director G Madhusudan Rao said that the flight had hit an electric pole adjacent to the runway while landing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A major tragedy was averted on Saturday evening after an Air India flight from Doha suffered a minor mishap while landing at the Vijayawada International Airport in Andhra Pradesh's Gannavaram.

"All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe," news agency ANI quoted Rao as saying.

Quoting airport sources, an English news channel reported that the plane mistakenly followed the margin yellow line instead of the central yellow line that resulted in it hitting the electric pole adjacent to the runway.

"The flight's right wing got minor damage. Passengers and crew are all safe. Air India staff and technical personnel are attending the flight," the English news channel quoted the sources as saying.

The incident at the Vijayawada Airport has brought back the horrific memories of the plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode that had claimed the lives of 18 people, including the pilot and the co-pilot of the flight, while several others were injured.

The Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight, with 191 people on board, had tried to land amid heavy rainfall at the Calicut International Airport, also known as the Karipur Airport, but fell into a valley 35 feet down.

Following the accident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the plane was at full speed while making its landing at the airport and overshot the runway". It also issued a show-cause notice to the director of the Kozhikode airport after it found "various critical safety lapses".

