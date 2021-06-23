Assets of fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi worth Rs 9,371 crore to public sector banks who suffered massive losses due to the frauds by the three fugitive businessmen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday transferred the attached assets of fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi worth Rs 9,371 crore to public sector banks who suffered massive losses due to the frauds by the three fugitive businessmen.

“The agency not only seized assets worth Rs 18,170.02 crore (80.45% of the total loss to banks) in the case of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi under PMLA but also transferred a part of attached/seized assets of Rs 9,371.17 crore to the PSBs and central government," ED said in a statement.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan