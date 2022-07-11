Vijay Mallya Gets 4-Month Jail In Contempt Case, Asked To Deposit $40 Million With Interest

The court also directed Mallya to deposit $40 million with interest within four weeks and if he fails to do so it would lead to attachment of properties.

By Aalok Sensharma
Updated: Mon, 11 Jul 2022 11:27 AM IST
Minute Read
Vijay Mallya Gets 4-Month Jail In Contempt Case, Asked To Deposit $40 Million With Interest
File photo of Vijay Mallya arriving at The Oval cricket ground in London on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya on Monday was sentenced to four-month imprisonment by the Supreme Court, which found him guilty of contempt in a 2017 contempt case. A three-judge bench - which included Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha - also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine on Mallya.

The court also directed Mallya to deposit $40 million with interest within four weeks and if he fails to do so it would lead to attachment of properties.

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.