Vijay Mallya Gets 4-Month Jail In Contempt Case, Asked To Deposit $40 Million With Interest

File photo of Vijay Mallya arriving at The Oval cricket ground in London on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya on Monday was sentenced to four-month imprisonment by the Supreme Court, which found him guilty of contempt in a 2017 contempt case. A three-judge bench - which included Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha - also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine on Mallya.

The court also directed Mallya to deposit $40 million with interest within four weeks and if he fails to do so it would lead to attachment of properties.

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!