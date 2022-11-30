Vijay Deverakonda Grilled By ED Over 'Liger' Money Laundering Case

ACTOR Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the funding of the film 'Liger'.

Liger was Vijay's Hindi Debut movie that was reportedly made on a big budget of Rs 100 crore. However, it failed to impress the audience at the box office and now, according to reports, the film-makers alongside Vjay are being questioned over alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, or FEMA, which looks at cross-border transactions.

Earlier, on Thursday, Liger director Jagannadh, as well as the producer Charmme Kaur, were also grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Liger's black money case.

Both, the director and producer of the film were grilled for over 15 to 16 hours on illegal investments of Liger via Foreign Exchange.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan. The film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion.

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in Liger. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked American boxer Mike Tyson's Bollywood debut as well.

Meanwhile, Vijay is preparing to make a grand comeback from his next Pan-India action thriller, 'Jana Gana Mana,' slated to be released in 2023. Also, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor is about to begin shooting for his next film 'Jana Gana Mana' with director Puri Jaggannadh.

The 'World Famous Lover' will also be seen in an upcoming romantic drama film 'Khusi' alongside south actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is all set to hit the theatres on December