Video Shows Garba Event Attackers Being 'Publicly Flogged' In Gujarat; Police Denies 'Any Violation Of Law'

In Gujarat's Kheda district, several Muslim men were arrested after they allegedly pelted stones at a Navratri Garba event on Monday night. So far, around 11 persons from the mob have been arrested for interrogation. Now, a video is being circulated on social media where police can be seen flogging arrested people and the crowd cheering the cops for the same.

In a viral video, cops are thrashing some men who are tied to a pole publicly and asking them to"apologise to the public". Reportedly the cops are doing so to teach attackers a lesson. However, Gujarat police have denied all claims of such an act.

On the same, Ahmedabad Range Inspector General V Chandrashekhar said, "he has not come across any such video clip. If there is any violation of the law on the side of the police, he will institute an investigation into it," reported IANS.

Check out the viral video here:

They should be booked, and jailed and fined. IF this is the only punishment, then I am highly disappointed. https://t.co/tQwmyjyo4C — satyanveshee (@siyawardas) October 4, 2022

Earlier, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Gujarat's Nadiad informed that a Muslim mob of around 150-200 people attacked the Garba function and injured several people on the night of Mahaashtmi near the Tulja Mata Mandir in Kheda.

"A Muslim mob tried to disturb the Garba function in Kheda's Undhela village last night and pelted stones, injuring 6-7 people, sarpanch's car damaged and stones were also hurled inside the temple," said VR Bajpai, DSP Nadiad.

According to the DSP, the Muslim mob gathered outside the mosque while a Garba function, organised by the Sarpanch, was underway near the Tulja Mata Mandir around 11 pm.

"The sarpanch has identified 43 people and gave a complaint against them. Around 10-11 accused have been detained for interrogation," DSP Bajpai added.

Earlier, the DSP Kheda, Rajesh Gadhiya had informed that the group that attacked the Navratri celebration participants was led by two persons namely Arif and Zahir, who "initially created a disturbance and later pelted stones that injured six persons".

All the accused are being identified and strict action will be taken. The police have been deployed in the village and necessary arrangements have been made, he added.