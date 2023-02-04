Video Shows 'Bad Quality Food' Served On Vande Bharat Express Week After Viral Garbage Clip

A WEEK after the picture of garbage scattered on a floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train, a video of 'bad quality' food being served on the train is making the rounds on the social media platform.

A small clip which was shared from a Twitter handle-Pratap Kumar, shows a man squeezing oil out of a food item from the meal he was served on the train.

"Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by central government is very high, quality is very bad," read the caption of the post.

Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by central government is very high, quality is very bad. pic.twitter.com/ttFM8pjiYx — Pratap Kumar (@RK23666) February 4, 2023

After the clip was shared by so many Twitter user, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) also replied to the post.

"Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures," wrote the Railways authorities.

Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) February 3, 2023

Earlier, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan had shared a picture that showed used containers, plastic bottles, and many plastic bags scattered on the floor. The image also shows a worker with a broom, standing on the floor to clean it.

“We The People.”



Pic: Vande Bharat Express pic.twitter.com/r1K6Yv0XIa — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 28, 2023

As soon as the video hit the internet by storm, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, posted a video clip, and asked people to adopt the cleaning practices in the trains.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of a railway staff collecting empty plastic bottles and other waste items from the seat of every passenger on the train, and wrote, "Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation expected".

Earlier, there were reports of newly-launched Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express having being littered with plates, cups and other trash. Railways officials had said that the train was found to be dirty when it reached Visakhapatnam even though housekeeping staff did their job at regular intervals.

Railways had appealed to the passengers to keep the prestigious train clean and use dustbins meant for throwing garbage.

(With inputs from ANI)