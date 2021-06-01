Suspecting the dead bodies to be of COVID-19 patients some locals in the region have expressed concern over spreading of infection in the public. They have requested the civic body authorities to take immediate action on the matter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Harrowing visuals from Uttrakhand’s Uttarkashi have emerged in a video in which stray dogs are seen eating dead bodies of alleged coronavirus patients. The video has been shot at Kedar Ghat on the banks of the Bhagirathi river in Uttarkashi, Uttrakhand.

As per the local people, heavy rainfall over the past few days resulted in the water level rising in the river Bhagirathi. This led to parts of dead bodies, many of them half-burnt, drift onto the river bank.

"I was doing some painting here yesterday and I saw these half-burnt bodies and stray dogs gnawing and feeding on them. The District Administration and Municipal Corporation should take cognizance of this and do something immediately. It is a matter of concern and I feel that it is the death of humanity," a local told news agency ANI.

Suspecting the dead bodies to be of COVID-19 patients some locals in the region have expressed concern over spreading of infection in the public. They have requested the civic body authorities to take immediate action on the matter.

Locals have also claimed that in spite of the general public complaining to the authorities including the municipality and the district administration, no arrangements have been made to dispose of the bodies once the last rites were over.

However, Municipality President Ramesh Semwal has said that a person has been assigned at Kedar Ghat to cremate the bodies and clean the river bank.

"During the last few days, the number of deaths has been increased in our area. I also came to know that bodies are not burnt properly so I have directed the administration to arrange at Kedar Ghat for the cremation of half-burnt bodies," said Semwal.

Due to the emergence of reports of dead bodies being disposed of in rivers in various parts of India including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the Central Government had directed the authorities to keep a check on such incidents to prevent the discarding of bodies in the river.

As per official records, Uttarkhand has reported more than 3 lakh cases to date, with over 6 thousand people succumbing to the deadly virus. In addition, close to 28 thousand people are still in hospital and recovering.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal