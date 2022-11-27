'Video Making Company': Arvind Kejriwal Attacks BJP After Another Video Of Satyendar Jain Goes Viral

SOON after another video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain took the internet by storm, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Bharatiya Janata party and called it a 'video making company'.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday the Delhi Chief Minister wrote, "BJP's new guarantee to the people of Delhi - will open video shop in every ward."

"BJP is a video making company. In this election, the public will give them the task of making videos and those who build schools and hospitals will be given the task of running the government," he added.

बीजेपी की दिल्ली वालों को नई गारंटी- हर वार्ड में वीडियो की दुकान खोलेंगे



बीजेपी एक वीडियो बनाने वाली कंपनी है। इस चुनाव में जनता उन्हें वीडियो बनाने का काम देगी और स्कूल, अस्पताल बनाने वालों को सरकार चलाने का काम देगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 27, 2022

This came after a CCTV footage showing Jain's cell being cleaned by people made its way on social media platforms.

In the video, two people can be seen cleaning his cell. While one arranges the bedsheet and pillow, another is seen mopping the floor.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of housekeeping services going on in the cell of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Later, he can also be seen interacting with people in his cell. pic.twitter.com/tw17pF5CTQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

The video was also shared by the BJP leaders who slammed AAP for hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, this is the fourth leaked video of jailed Satyendra Jain. The first video which was shared on November 19, showed Jain getting a full body massage.

Another video surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain's counsel claimed inside the trial court that the Minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody. In the footage, Jain was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal. Interestingly, sources cited by ANI had said that the Minister had gained 8 kg weight instead.

The third video was leaked on November 26 in which the AAP minister was seen having a conversation with some people, including currently suspended Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed AAP over the November 26 video of Jain and termed it as "AAP ka darbar of Bhrashtachar".

Shehzad said this was the third video in the series -- first AAP made a 'spa' in Tihar where Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain got a 'maalish' from a child rapist and AAP labelled it as physiotherapy.

Jain has been in jail since June. A Delhi court denied his bail application on November 16.

(With inputs from ANI)