OPEN IN APP

More In News

'Victory Of Democracy': Arvind Kejriwal Hails SC Order On Delhi Mayor Polls

The tweet comes after the Supreme Court on Friday said that the nominated members (aldermen) don't have the right to vote in the election to choose the Mayor of the Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Fri, 17 Feb 2023 06:12 PM (IST)
victory-of-democracy-arvind-kejriwal-hails-sc-order-on-delhi-mayor-polls

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hailed the Supreme Court's order on the mayor poll and termed it as a 'victory of democracy'.

He also said that with the order by the apex court, it has also been proved that the Lieutenant Governor and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were together passing "illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi".

"SC order victory of democracy. Many thanks to SC. Delhi will now get a mayor after two-and-a-half months. It has been proved how the LG and the BJP together were passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The tweet comes after the Supreme Court on Friday said that the nominated members (aldermen) don't have the right to vote in the election to choose the Mayor of the Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Also Read
Shinde Faction To Retain 'Shiv Sena' Name, Bow And Arrow Symbol: EC

A bench comprising of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala directed that the election of the Delhi mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meet and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election.

Also Read
‘Patronise Radicalised Elements’: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Bhiwani Twin Murder

The top court's order came on a plea moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking early conduct of the election.

Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing Oberoi, submitted that the petitioner is seeking two directions - nominated members shall not be allowed to vote and elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and members of standing committee should be separate.

He said this is clear from the black letter of law and also relied on Section 76 of DMC Act to argue that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor have to preside over all meetings.

It was argued that the simultaneous holding of elections for three posts (mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members) is contrary to the DMC Act.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena allowed the nominated members to vote in the mayor and deputy mayor elections in MCD.

On February 6, the MCD House's Proceedings were adjourned until further notice without conducting the mayoral election for the third time following a ruckus by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members.

 (With inputs from agency)

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.