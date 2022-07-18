'Vicious Cycle': Mohd Zubair, Alt News Co-Founder, Gets Breather From Supreme Court Till July 20

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Monday got a breather from the Supreme Court, which ordered that no "precipitative action" will be taken against him in the five first information reports (FIRs) that have been registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police against him.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, which consisted Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, passed the order, saying it will hear the matter on July 20.

"We direct registry to list this case on July 20, 2022. In the meantime no precipitative steps shall be taken against petitioner in connection with any of the 5 FIRs without the leave of this court," the apex court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"Issue notice. Request Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist the court in this matter."

Zubair, through his counselor advocate Vrinda Grover, moved the Supreme Court and sought an urgent hearing in the case registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police against him. In his plea, Zubair also sought the quashing of FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

He also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). "He is a journalist. A slew of FIRs was registered against him. As soon as he gets bail in one case, he is arrested in another. Requesting for a mentioning today itself," Grover told the apex court.

Last week, the Supreme Court extended till September 7 the five days interim bail granted to Zubair in the case registered against him by Uttar Pradesh Police in Sitapur. It had clarified that its interim bail order is with respect to the FIR lodged in Sitapur only and has nothing to do with a separate case registered against him in Delhi.

Zubair had challenged the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash an FIR registered against him by Uttar Pradesh police in Sitapur for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers- as 'hate mongers'.

Sitapur court had sent him to judicial custody and declined his bail plea.

Hathras court on Saturday sent Zubair to 14-day judicial custody after two cases were registered against him in the district on July 4. The case was registered by Deepak Sharma for Zubair's remarks on Hindu Gods and Goddesses in a tweet in 2018.

Last week, Lakhimpur court had sent Zubair to 14-day judicial custody.

Delhi court had also sent him to judicial custody in the case registered against him. The Delhi police had arrested him on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.

