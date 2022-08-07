VP Polls 2022: With 72.8% Votes, Jagdeep Dhankhar's Victory Margin Is Highest Since 1997

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, was elected as the 14th Vice President of India on Saturday after he defeated opposition's Margaret Alva in the Vice Presidential elections 2022.

Out of the 710 valid votes, the former West Bengal Governor secured a total of 528 (72.8 per cent) first preference votes. Meanwhile, Alva, a former Union Minister, received just 182 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Dhankhar's victory margin of 346 votes is the highest in Vice Presidential elections since 1997, which reflects the continued domination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

His performance is also better than incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's 2017 performance by 2 per cent. In the 2017 Vice Presidential polls, Naidu won with 67.89 per cent votes of the total 760 valid votes.

Dhankhar's margin is also better than Congress' Mohammad Hamid Ansari, who bagged 60.51 per cent votes of the total 762 valid votes in the 2007 Vice Presidential polls. Ansari remained in office till 2017.

However, KR Narayanan still holds the top position in the list of highest victory margins in Vice Presidential polls. Narayanan had bagged 700 out of the 701 votes cast in 1992

Dhankhar's victory, meanwhile, came on the back of the BJP-led NDA which has 441 MPs in the Parliament. Several non-NDA parties such as Biju Janata Dal (BJD), YSR Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

Alva, on the other hand, got support from 20 opposition parties, including Congress, TRS, DMK, NCP, CPM, NC, Samajwadi Party, JMM, AIMIM, RSP, RLD, and others. However, several parties like Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) had abstained from voting, which was a setback for Alva.

"This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind and build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition," she said after the results were declared.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar, 71, will now take oath as the Vice President on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends. He will be the second vice president from Rajasthan after Bhairon Singh Shekhawat who held the office between 2002 and 2007.