VP Polls 2022: Margaret Alva Congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar But With A Jibe At Oppn

Margaret Alva, Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate, on Saturday congratulated National Democratic Alliance-backed nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar after he won the Vice Presidential elections 2022. Although she lost to Dhankhar, the former Union Minister said the battle for protecting the Constitution, strengthening democracy and restoring Parliament's dignity will continue.

Alva, 80, also hit out at some of the opposition parties for "directly or indirectly" supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it was an attempt to "derail" the idea of a united opposition.

"Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President! I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign," she said in a series of tweets.

"This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind and build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition," she said, adding that "these parties and their leaders have damaged their own credibility".

Her remarks could be seen in response to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) which abstained from this election. The TMC had 36 MPs, including 23 in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, some other parties like Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also supported Dhankhar.

Utpal Kumar Singh, returning officer for the vice presidential election, said that of total 780 electors, only 725 voted for the Vice Presidential poll. Of total 725 votes, 15 votes were found invalid and 710 votes valid.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Dhankhar secured a total of 528 first preference votes, while Alva got only 182 votes. Dhankhar will now be sworn in as India's 14th Vice President on August 11, a day after incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends.