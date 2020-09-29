The doctors have advised him to take home quarantine until he tests negative for the deadly virus. Venkaiah Naidu's wife, Smt. Usha Naidu, however, tested negative for the COVDI-19 and is in self-isolation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for the deadly coronavirus after undergoing a routine test for the COVID-19. However, Naidu is asymptomatic and is in good health, his office informed today.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is, however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation", the official Twitter handle of the Vice President of India tweeted today.

Posted By: Talib Khan