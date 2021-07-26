Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passed away on Monday morning at her residence at the age of 76 due to ill health. She was famously known as 'Abhinaya Sharadhe' (Goddess Sharadhe in acting) in the Kannada film industry.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passed away on Monday morning at her residence at the age of 76 due to ill health. She was famously known as 'Abhinaya Sharadhe' (Goddess Sharadhe in acting) in the Kannada film industry from 1960 to the late 1980s.

Grieving the loss Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tweeted "I am deeply saddened by the news about the demise of the renowned veteran artist, Jayanthi. Her contribution to the film industry is immense, and her demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Kannada film industry. I pray to God to bless her soul give his family members and her admirers the power to bear the loss."

Jayanthi was the mononymous stage name of Kamala Kumari who acted in over 500 films ranging from five different languages.

The veteran actress's son Krishna Kumar confirmed the news of her death to Bangalore Times. Kumar stated that she was recovering from an age-related illness but passed away in her sleep.

Born in Ballari to an English professor Balasubramanyam and Santhanalakshmi, Jayanthi leaves behind an impeccable body of work across the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries. She was known for her gregarious attitude towards her peers, colleagues, and juniors in the industry.

Jayanthi has also won the Karnataka State Film Awards seven times and the Filmfare Awards twice. She has also won six State awards including four Best Actress and two Best Supporting Actress awards.

Jayanthi has also shared the screen with the topmost stars of her era and made a name of her own in the industry. In Kannada, the actress has worked with Dr. Rajkumar and iconic filmmakers like Puttanna Kanagal and Dorai-Bhagwan in several cult-classic films. Although the actress may have left us, her body of work will keep her immortal.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha