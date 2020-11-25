Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71.

In a tweet, Faisal said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday.

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings....also maintain social distancing norms at all times," Faisal tweeted.

Mortal remains of Congress leader Ahmed Patel will be taken to his native place in Gujarat's Bharuch where his last rites will be performed.

Ahmed Patel had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on October 1. While disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation. Patel was later admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15, where he was undergoing treatment. The 71-year old leader was a three-time member of Lok Sabha and was into his fifth term in the Rajya Sabha.

Ahmed Patel, also the treasurer of the Congress party, was one of the close aides of party chief Sonia Gandhi and was also her political advisor. Patel had steered the grand old party from difficult situations. As political secretary to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he had access to leadership that no other leader in the party had and worked the channels to work out various issues.

Posted By: Talib Khan