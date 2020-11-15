New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who had tested Covid-19 positive a few weeks ago, has been admitted to the ICU of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, his son Faisal Patel said on Sunday. The veteran Congress leader, a trusted lieutenant of party chief Sonia Gandhi, continues to be under medical observation and his health condition is currently "stable", his son said.

"On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment. His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery," Faisal Patel tweeted.

Ahmed Patel had tested Coronavirus positive on October 1. Several Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, wished him a speedy recovery.

"Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade Ahmed Patel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted.

Shashi Tharoor said that he has been an admirer of Patel's qualities and wished him a speedy and complete recovery.

"An extraordinary figure in Indian politics, @ahmedpatel, battles for his health. I have long been an admirer of his exceptional qualities & wish him a speedy & complete recovery. He has pulled off many great victories; praying that this will be one more!" Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that he was concerned about the 71-year-old Congress veteran's health and wished him a speedy recovery. "Much concerned about the health of senior Congress leader and MP @ahmedpatel ji. My prayers & best wishes for his speedy recovery. May he gets well soon," Gehlot wrote.

