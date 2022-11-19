Veteran Actor And Host Tabassum Govil Passes Away At 78 Due To Heart Attack

Veteran actor and talk show host Tabassum Govil passed away on Saturday.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 06:41 PM IST
VETERAN actor and talk show host Tabassum Govil passed away on Saturday. Govil, who was known for her show Phool Khile hain Gulshan Gulshan, passed away at the age of 78 due to cardiac arrest. 

She started her career in the industry as a child actor in the late 1940s and was popularly known as Baby Tabassum. She hosted the TV show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan" from 1972 to 1993 on Doordarshan. 

"Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night,” her son Hoshang Govil told to news agency PTI.


