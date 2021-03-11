Stressing that the virus cannot be taken "for granted", the Health Ministry said that appropriate COVID-19 behaviour must be followed to break the chain of the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday expressed concerns over the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra and called the situation in the state a "serious matter".

Stressing that the virus cannot be taken "for granted", the Union Health Ministry said that appropriate COVID-19 behaviour must be followed to break the chain of the infection.

"Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend. The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking and tracing and COVID inappropriate behaviour and large congregations," ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The Health Ministry said that Maharashtra has over one lakh active COVID-19 cases, adding that the situation is also alarming in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana. "We have had three meetings with these States where they have been told to pull up their socks," it said.

Maharashtra had on Wednesday reported more than 13,000 new coronavirus cases, its biggest one-day spike in the last five months, forcing several districts in the state to reimpose lockdown and COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He also said that the state government has been requesting people to wear a mask, maintain physical distance and avoid moving out unnecessarily.

"Some areas of Maharashtra will witness strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. The government is going to hold a special meeting with officials before coming out with the lockdown measures," the 60-year-old Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma