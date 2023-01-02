‘Very Shameful’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Condemns Death Of Woman After Being Dragged By Car

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the killing of a 20-year-old woman who was hit by a car and dragged for about seven kilometres in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area. (Image Credit: ANI.)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the killing of a 20-year-old woman who was hit by a car and dragged for about seven kilometres in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area. The five men have been arrested in this case for causing death by negligence.

It is believed that they were drunk when the incident occurred earlier on Sunday morning. Kejriwal took to Twitter on Monday and tweeted in Hindi, “What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that all aspects of the case are being investigated. Taking it to Twitter, he said, “My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into.”

The police found the body of the woman without clothes and broken limbs which increases the suspicion that she was sexually assaulted and murdered. However, the police later called it a case of rash and negligent driving.

The family of the victim alleged that she was sexually abused. “My daughter was the only person earning in our family. She was wearing so many clothes but not a single piece of cloth was there on her body, what kind of accident was it, ANI quoted the victim’s mother, Rekha Devi, as saying.

“I had a conversation with her at around 9 pm, she said she will return by 3-4 am. She used to work as event planner for weddings. In morning, I got a call from police and was informed about the accident. I was taken to police station and was made to wait,” she further said.

On Monday, people also gathered to protest outside Sultanpuri Police station seeking justice for the victim.

#WATCH | Delhi: People gather to protest outside Sultanpuri Police station regarding the death of a woman who died after she was dragged for a few kms by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area on January 1. pic.twitter.com/bsCwONThsF — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the National Commission for Women sought a thorough and timely investigation into the incident. “NCW has also sought that the victim's post mortem must be conducted to ascertain whether the victim was sexually assaulted or not and to invoke relevant provisions in the FIR if allegations levelled by victim's mother are found to be true”, the panel tweeted.