'Very Serious Matter': SC Asks Centre To Step In To Stop Forced Religious Conversion

THE Supreme Court on Monday called religious conversion a "very serious" issue and asked the Centre to step in and make sincere efforts to check the practice.

The apex court also warned that a "very difficult situation" will emerge if forced religious conversions are not stopped.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Hima Kohli directed the Centre to file an affidavit on a plea seeking stringent steps to control 'fraudulent and deceitful religious conversion'.

"It is a very serious issue which will affect the security of the nation and freedom of religion and conscience," said the bench as it posted the next hearing on November 28.

During the hearing, the court observed, "It is a very dangerous thing. Everyone has the freedom of religion. What is this forceful conversion?"

"There may be a freedom of religion, but no freedom of forced conversion. What steps has the government taken in this regard? The government should make its stand clear on what action it proposes to take. Conversion is allowed under the Constitution, but not forcible conversion," Justice Shah said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre said that the conversions are rampant in tribal areas.

"Giving rice, wheat or other things to the poor for conversion... In tribal areas, this is rampant," Mehta said.

To this, Justice Shah asked Mehta, "Then what is the government doing?"

It further directed the Centre to file an affidavit by November 22 on the plea.

The bench dictated the order and said, "It is better that Union of India may make their stand clear and file counter on what further steps can be taken or others to curb such conversation by force, allurement or fraudulent means. At the request of SG, (the next date of hearing on the plea) is posted on November 28. Counter affidavit to be filed by November 22."

The Supreme Court made the observation based on a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay claiming that fraudulent and deceitful religious conversion is rampant across the country and that the central government has failed to contain the practice.

The PIL said, "There is not even one district which is free of religious conversion by hook and cook and the carrot and the stick. The Centre is obligated to enact a countrywide law for the same."

The plea sought directions to the Law Commission of India to prepare a report and a Bill to control "deceitful religious conversion".

It further also sought a declaration from the SC that fraudulent religious conversion and conversion by intimidation, threats, or through gifts and monetary benefits is in contravention of articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from ANI)