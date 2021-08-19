Afghanistan Conflict: Jaishankar, who is in New York to chair high-level meets under India's current United Nations Security Council Presidency, was asked how India will deal with the Taliban who have recaptured Afghanistan, sending the South Asian country into fresh turmoil.

New York (US) | Jagran News Desk: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is "very carefully" following the developments in Afghanistan and is focused on the safe return of Indian nationals from the war-torn country. Jaishankar, who is in New York to chair high-level meets under India's current United Nations Security Council Presidency, was asked how India will deal with the Taliban who have recaptured Afghanistan, sending the South Asian country into fresh turmoil.

"At the moment, we are, like everybody else, very carefully following developments in Afghanistan. Our focus is on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals," Jaishankar told reporters in New York.

The Foreign Minister, who was also asked if India had any communication with the Taliban, said that they are currently monitoring the situation in Kabul.

"At this point of time, we're looking at what is the situation in Kabul. Obviously, Taliban and its representatives have come to Kabul. So we need to take it on from there," he added.

Asked about India's approach to a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Jaishankar said it will be guided by the "historical relationship" between the two countries.

"For us, it (Indian investment in Afghanistan) reflected what was our historical relationship with Afghan people. That relation with Afghan people obviously continues. That will guide our approach to Afghanistan in the coming days," he said.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key Afghan towns and cities in the country following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country.

Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country for an unknown destination.

India on Tuesday completed the evacuation of all its diplomats and other staff members from Kabul in view of escalating tension and deteriorating security situation in the city.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma