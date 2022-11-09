Vellore College Suspends 7 Medical Students For Ragging After Viral Video Shows Se*xual Harassment

Christian Medical College, Vellore on Wednesday suspended 7 medical students for alleged se*xual assault while ragging after a video showing the same went viral. The video of alleged ragging went viral on social media where 1st-year MBBS students are being humiliated and thrashed by the senior students. This video is reported to be shot on October 3.

Addressing media persons at the main campus, the spokesperson of the college informed that the administration has received an anonymous mail regarding the matter. The college has suspended seven students whose names were in the mail. The matter is under investigation and the panel will submit its report to the anti-ragging cell for initiating appropriate action. Police complaints will be filed against the culprits.

“The incident is under investigation and a report will be submitted by the special committee in the next few days. We don’t condone ragging in any form. We also have zero tolerance for ragging,” Dr Mathew from CMC said.

“We have not received any complaints on the issue so far. Once we get complaints, we act accordingly,” said S. Rajesh Kannan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore.

Meanwhile, the video which went viral, depicted the juniors being made to kneel in the mud outside the college hostel and water sprayed from a hose on them. The junior students were made to do some physical activity in the mud even as water was being sprayed on them.

A junior student, who was subjected to the ragging, told the media persons at Vellore in Tamil Nadu that they were subjected to physical and sexual abuse. The post of the first-year MBBS student was tweeted by a doctor and this went viral leading to the management taking action against the senior students.

(With Agencies Inputs)