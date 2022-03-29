New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday apprised the Supreme Court that it "vehemently opposed" the bail of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, who is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident last year, in which 4 four farmers were mowed down by a car allegedly belonging to Ashish Mishra. 4 other people including a journalist also lost their lives in the ensuing violence.

In its submissions to the apex court, the Uttar Pradesh government said that the affidavit clearly demonstrates that Ashish Mishra's bail application was vehemently opposed by the State in the Allahabad High Court and any averments to the contrary in the special leave petition (SLP) are completely false and merits to be rejected.

"That at the very outset, the Answering Respondent (Uttar Pradesh) takes exception to the averments in the SLP to the effect that State did not effectively oppose the Bail Application of the Accused Respondent No 1 (Ashish Mishra). The same is completely untrue, as is also borne out from a perusal of the Impugned Order itself...." read the affidavit.

Further, in its response, the UP government told the Supreme Court that "it has taken all efforts to protect the witnesses and families of victims of Lakhimpur Kheri incident", adding that "all witnesses are also regularly contacted by the police for appraisal of their security conditions".

"The witnesses were interviewed telephonically most recently on March 20 2022 and expressed satisfaction with the security provided to them and were informed that if they required any help in relation to their security, they should immediately contact the Superintendent of Police of their respective districts and would receive prompt assistance," UP government assured in the affidavit.

Uttar Pradesh Government further said that as per the Allahabad High Court's order of February 10, 2022, the limitation period against the same is still running, and the decision to file SLP against the same is pending consideration before the relevant authorities. The government also said that the investigation revealed that the altercation between a witness and the opposite party took place over the throwing of Gulal.

Earlier, it was alleged that one witness was attacked by some miscreants. The alleged attackers threatened the witness that Mishra is out on bail and the ruling party had also won the election and they would see to him.

This came after the Supreme Court last month had sought the UP government's response over the plea challenging Mishra's bail. The top court also asked the state government to ensure the protection of witnesses.

The Allahabad High Court on February 10 granted bail to Ashish Mishra, four months after his arrest. He was released from jail on February 15 after all the bail formalities were completed. He was granted bail on two sureties of Rs 3 lakh each and personal bonds of the same amount.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan