New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that December 26 from this year onwards will be observed as “Veer Baal Diwas” as a tribute to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh’s four sons who were executed by the Mughals.

As India is celebrating Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today on January 9, PM Modi's announcement added moons to the celebration.

This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the “sahibzades” and their quest for justice, he tweeted.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

He said, “Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma”.

PM also remembered the high ideals of the Sahibzades and said they never bowed to injustice.

‘Veer Baal Diwas’ will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

"The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them,” he said.

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, BJP is trying to measure numbers and take a tally of the votes as this announcement will affect his direct vote bank in Punjab. Earlier, he announced the repeal of the laws on November 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev which was in favor of Punjab Farmers and the Sikh community.

For the lesser-known, Guru Gobind Singh's sons were murdered by the Mughal army. Gobind Singh's mother Mata Gujri and his two younger sons were captured by Wazir Khan, the Mughal governor of Sirhind. His youngest sons, aged 5 and 8, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh were tortured and then executed by burying them alive into a wall after they refused to convert to Islam, and Mata Gujri collapsed on hearing her grandsons' death and died shortly after.

Meanwhile, his two eldest sons, aged 13 and 17, Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh were killed in the Battle of Chamkaur against the Mughal army.

Posted By: Ashita Singh