Vasundhara Raje's Poster At Rajasthan BJP Office Triggers Talks Of Her CM Candidature

THE SPECULATION of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje as the BJP's CM candidate has been rife ahead of the Rajasthan polls, which are scheduled for late this year, ever since she appeared on a poster outside the party's office in Rajasthan.

The poster outside the BJP's state headquarters has fueled supporters' hopes that the leader will be re-appointed as the state's chief minister.

The poster was recently replaced ahead of the party's working committee meeting, which was concluded by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda.

Earlier, the posters had pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National President JP Nadda on one corner. Other leaders include BJP state president Satish Poonia on one side and Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on the other, with the name and symbol of the party in the middle.

Raje is positioned between Poonia and Kataria in the poster that now hangs outside the party office.

According to her supporters, they believe that the poster is a message from the party's high command that she may be made the chief minister candidate of the party in the coming election.

Meanwhile, the camp opposed to Raje dismissed the change in the poster and said it was a mere balancing act ahead of the state polls. They also said that they have seen it done in several other states before a major poll.

Raje supporters believe that the party has sidelined her after the two-time chief minister of Rajasthan was defeated in the 2018 elections, even though the BJP leader tries to show her strength through rallies to maintain her presence in the region.

"She is back in the poster and the message is clear that the party is giving her importance and this is connected to the upcoming elections. She is a stalwart leader and the party cannot ignore her," said a Raje supporter.

According to a Satish Poonia supporter, her images appearing in the poster is nothing new.

"Her photos were there on posters during the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatras'. Her photo appearing in posters is not a new thing," he said.

On being asked about the change in poster, the Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader said that it was an internal matter of the party.

"It is an internal matter of their party, whether they want to give attention (to her) or not, our path is clear. When our government came in 1998, we had 156 seats, I was the PCC chief then. I would like to move ahead with 'Mission 156'. We have already started work in that direction," he told reporters as quoted by news agency PTI.

