Panaji | Jagran News Desk: The Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati Express derailed in Goa Tuesday morning. The incident, which took place between Dudhsagar and Caranzol around 8.56 am in morning, happened after the front pair of the train's wheels got derailed.

However, the officials said that all passengers and staff on board are safe, adding that no casualty or injury of any kind has been reported till now.

"The full rake of the train is unaffected and is being backed towards Dudhsagar by ART (Accident Relief Train). Senior officers are monitoring the situation closely," officials said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The incident comes day after the incident at West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district where nine people lost their lives after the Bikaner-Guwahati Express met with an accident due to "some issue" with the equipment of the locomotive.

Following the incident, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Jalpaiguri said that the actual reason behind the accident would be ascertained only after dismantling the engine's equipment. He also paid a visit to injured passengers at the hospital.

"Preliminary findings suggest there was some issue with the locomotive's equipment, not with speed restrictions or tracks. What was the issue will be found out only after dismantling the equipment. There will be marks on the equipment. Only after studying those marks, the reason behind the accident can be ascertained," he had said while interacting with reporters.

"The root cause (behind the accident) will soon come out. The Commission of Railway Safety is conducting an inquiry. We pray for the departed souls and wish for a speedy recovery of those injured. Talks are on with the families regarding the distribution of ex-gratia," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma