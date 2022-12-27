Various Covid Strains Behind China Outbreak; India Need Not Panic: Centre’s Covid Panel Chief

Centre's Covid Panel Chief NK Arora has said that there is no need panic in India.

As alarm bells have gone off across the world over concerns of a worsening Covid situation in China, Indian authorities have sprung into action. Amid all this, NK Arora - the chief of centre’s Covid panel has that there is no need for Indians to panic. India is only taking “precautionary and pre-emptive” measures for preparation as a clear picture of the situation in China is not emerging, he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Arora clarified that the latest outbreak in China is the result of various strains of coronavirus spreading simultaneously, and not one. These viruses, he informed, behave differently due to local epidemiology.

The majority of the cases being reported are from the BN and BQ series of the virus. Only around 15 per cent of the cases of infections come from the BF.7, he said. While the SVV variant is around 10-15 per cent.

He said that such a nature of the spread of virus has become an advantage for India. India has achieved what can be termed - “hybrid immunity”. It is a combination of immunity acquired through vaccines and also due to rampant infection, throughout the first, second and third wave of the pandemic.

"In China they are naive. They have not been exposed to the virus before, and the vaccine they got is probably less effective. I must tell you that most of them received three to four doses," Arora was quoted by NDTV.

Compared to China, India fares better, he said, because 97 per cent of Indians have had two doses of vaccines while others contracted the virus more than once. He claimed that even the children are safe because at least 96 per cent of them who are below the age of 12 years have been exposed to Covid.

"So the calibrated manner in which people were exposed even while the vaccination was going on, we see we are a very safe society from a Covid perspective," he added.