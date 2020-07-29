a group of Varanasi-based traditional craftswomen sent hand-made wooden rakhis to Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army jawans deployed in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With just a few days left for Raksha Bandhan festival, a group of Varanasi-based traditional craftswomen expressed their respectful affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army jawans deployed in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley by sending them handmade wooden Rakhis. The Rakhis made by the women of the PM’s parliamentary constituency were sent through his parliamentary office in the city, Hindustan Times reported.

The women including Shalini, Vandana, Reeta, Pushpa and Sita accompanied by master craftsman Rameshwar Singh handed over the packet to the office in-charge Shiv Sharan Pathak, Times of India reported.

The craftswomen also wrote a letter to PM Modi, requesting him to ensure that the Rakhis reach the soldiers at Galwan valley. They also said that they have drawn inspiration from PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and made the wooden rakhi under the guidance of national merit awardee Rameshwar Singh.



“With your blessings and taking inspiration from Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we decided to make Rakhis for the first time under Kashi’s GI registered craft ‘Wooden Lacquerware and Toys’ in which Rameshwar Singh (state awarded craftsman) provided much support, ” the wrote in the letter,.

Earlier in the last week, a republic world report said that a school Principal from Gujarat’s Vadodara had started an online drive to collect the Rakhis for those wanting to send it over to the soldiers deployed across the Line of Control, and Line of Actual Control respectively. A volunteer involved in the drive claimed to have received over 12,000 Rakhis, which they plan to send it over to the soldiers deployed in Galwan valley, Kargil and Siachen glacier.

Rakshabandhan, the festival which celebrates the affectionate attachment between a brother and sister, will be celebrated across the country and world on 3rd of August this year.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha