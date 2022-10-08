Varanasi Vande Bharat Express Suffers Technical Failure, Passengers Shifed To Another Train

THE rake of Varanasi Vande Bharat rain suffered a failure due to a bearing defect in the Traction Motor of the C8 coach between the Dankaur and Wair stations of North Central Railway, said Indian Railways on Saturday.

According to the Indian Railways, the bearing jam was rectified with the assistance of the NCR team. Meanwhile, it also informed that due to the development of a flat tyre of 80 mm, the speed of the train was restricted at a speed of 20 kmph.

"A joint team of 6 officers of northern railways and (NR) and NCR headed by Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) OP Delhi is at the site to monitor the situation and assist in transshipment. Detailed investigation of the failure will be done after taking the rake back to the maintenance depot," the statement by the Indian Railways added.

Reportedly, passengers have been shifted successfully and the replacement rake departed from Khurja station at 12:57pm.

This comes a day after the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train hit a cow near Anand in Gujarat on Friday. The incident took place at 3:48 PM while the train was on its way to Mumbai (about 432 km from Mumbai). However, no functional part of the train was damaged.

"The train's front portion has suffered a small dent," confirmed Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway. He further added that all the passengers travelling from the train are safe.

Acknowledging the problems of cattle crossing the tracks, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, "All railway tracks in the country are still on the ground, on the surface. The problem of cattle thus persists. However, trains are being designed to tackle such issues. Even after yesterday's incident, nothing happened to the Vande Bharat train, the front part was repaired," as quoted by news agency ANI.

On Thursday, four buffaloes were killed after being hit by the Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express near Vatva in Ahmedabad.

"Three-four buffaloes suddenly came on the way of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat, damaging the nose made up of FRP (fibre-reinforced plastic). The train moved just after removing carcasses (within eight minutes) and reached Gandhinagar on time," said a railway spokesperson as quoted by the news agency PTI.

(With inputs from agency)