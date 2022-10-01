Varanasi University Sacks Dalit Teacher For Asking Women To Read Constitution Instead Of Observing Navratri Fast

A GUEST lecturer at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi has been sacked by the University and restricted to enter the University campus after he asked women to read the Hindu Code Bill instead of observing a fast during Navratri.

Mithilesh Gautam, the lecturer, in his social media post wrote, "For women, it is better to read the Constitution of India and the Hindu Code Bill instead of fasting for nine days during Navratra. Their lives will be free from fear and slavery. Jai Bheem."

The action against Gautam was taken after students complained about him through, said Registrar Sunita Pandey.

"On September 29, students had complained through a letter stating that Dr. Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, a guest lecturer in political science department, had posted some material on social media, which is against Hindu religion," Pandey was quoted saying by PTI.

Uttar Pradesh | Mithilesh Gautam, a guest lecturer at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi, has been dismissed by the University & prohibited to enter the University campus after his Facebook post on fasting during #Navratri pic.twitter.com/ImbCrk5nk5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2022

Pandey referred to the "widespread resentment" among the students of the university and said, "In view of the university atmosphere getting vitiated and examinations affected, I have been directed that Dr. Mithilesh Kumar Gautam be dismissed with immediate effect, and his entry into the university campus be banned in view of security."

While many were in favour of the decision taken against Gautam, a few also claimed that we have "freedom of expression" and Gautam has been accused because he is a "Dalit teacher".

Anuj Srivastava, an office-bearer of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad justified the action by saying that Gautam's comments were "wrong" and the university has taken an "appropriate step".

On the other hand, Ravikant Chandan, Lucknow University Associate Professor, believed that Gautam faced the consequences because he is a "Dalit teacher".

"I had seen that post. There was nothing unconstitutional in it. Our Constitution says that there should be scientific India. We have the freedom of expression, and the post is related to freedom of women. It is a simple and ordinary post. Now, the question is whether logic ceases to exist in new India. Secondly, he (Mithilesh Kumar Gautam) is a Dalit teacher," he said.

He also added that Dalit activists, teachers, and social workers are being targeted. "First they (apparently referring to the BJP) had attacked Muslims, and now they are targeting Dalit activists, teachers, and social workers. And this is happening in educational institutes because educated people are there. Nobody will ask how many hours a teacher has taught," he added.

(With inputs from agency)