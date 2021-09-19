New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Varanasi Police on Sunday informed that they have finally identified the mastermind of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) solver gang. According to Varanasi police commissioner, A. Satish Ganesh, the Kingpin has been identified as 'PK' -- Nilesh Singh, who was allegedly at large with his family.



The mastermind came to the police's radar for the first time. As per the information shared by the police, Nilesh Singh belongs to Chhapra in Bihar and lives in Patna. Meanwhile, the police is also searching for PK's family members after it got the information that the accused's father was receiving money in his bank account.



According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the accused lived in a four-storey luxurious building in Patna and had expensive four-wheeler vehicles. The kingpin has been absconding with his family ever since the case came into the limelight. While the police investigated his surroundings, local people informed that Nilesh used to call himself a doctor.



The police further informed that the gang used to sit for the NEET examination in place of the original candidates and helped them to pass the exams. Due to which a lot of fake doctors received their degrees who are not even capable of treating patients right. Apart from this, the gang used to take a substantial amount from the candidates in order to sit in the exam and help the candidates to pass the exam.



Meanwhile, the police have issued a mobile number -- 9454401645 through which the general public can inform the police about the mastermind's whereabouts, and many more arrests could be made in this case soon. Apart from this, two accused Vikas Kumar and Raju Kumar, related to the NEET examination in Sarnath, came under the grip of police on Saturday. Earlier, a student of BHU and her mother have also been caught by the police.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen