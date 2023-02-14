Varanasi Airport Refutes Congress' Claims That Rahul Gandhi’s Plane Was Denied Permission To Land

VARANASI Airport on Tuesday refuted the claims of Congress that they denied permission for Rahul Gandhi’s flight to land at the city airport. The Airport claims that it was in fact them who received the information that Rahul Gandhi's flight has been cancelled.

"On January 13, 2023, we received information at 9:12 PM through a WhatsApp message and at 9:16 PM on email that honorable Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi’s flight, which was scheduled to come to Varanasi, was cancelled. We received this information from the operator of the flight - AR Airways," Varanasi Airport tweeted.

AAI Varanasi International Airport is committed to provide best services 24 hours to all operators, stakeholders and passengers @AAI_Official @aaiRedNR pic.twitter.com/BjljGVZSD9 — VARANASI AIRPORT (@AAIVNSAIRPORT) February 14, 2023

Also Watch:

The Airport also asserted, in the tweet, that they are committed to “provide best services 24 hours to all operators, stakeholders and passengers”.

Earlier today, Congress had alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s plane was denied permission to land at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport on Monday, the day when President Murmu visited the city. Congress’s Uttar Pradesh leader Ajay Rai alleged that Airport authorities cited President’s visit as an excuse to deny permission to Gandhi’s plane.

"Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive here and then go to Prayagraj, but the airport authority did not allow his plane to land due to pressure from the government. They said there is a heavy aircraft movement and traffic congestion and did not give permission," Rai had said, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

He had further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is ‘scared’ of Rahul Gandhi and that this was the real reason why his plane was denied permission to land at Varanasi’s airport. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was going to Varanasi to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple today.

"Prime minister of the country has been anxious since Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, they are troubling Rahul," Rai said. President Droupadi Murmu also visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday evening. Prior to that, she had offered prayers at the Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi.

(With agency inputs)