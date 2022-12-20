Vande Metro, India's First Hydrogen-Powered Trains To Roll-Out In 2023 | All You Need To Know

India will introduce the nation's first hydrogen-powered trains, which will be produced domestically by 2023, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced. These new energy-efficient trains named 'Vande Metro' would cater all passengers varying from middle class to poor and are expected to replace the traditional ones, designed in the 1950s and 60s.

Here's All You Need To Know About India's First Hydrogen-Powered Trains:

Nations' first indigenously designed and built hydrogen train would roll out in December 2023 and the designs for the same is expected to be out by May or June next year.

The Vande Metro trains will be manufactured in large numbers and it is designed by Indian engineers, said Union Railways Minister Vaishnaw. Currently, most trains in India run on diesel or electricity.

These hydrogen-powered trains will take care of middle class and the poor as their focus is not on the high-end customer. "Rich people can take care of themselves, the central government, and especially PM Modi is more focused on concerns of middle-class and poor people, Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Germany is the first country in the world to run hydrogen-powered trains, they were rolled in August 2022. These trains emit no pollution and produce little noise, emitting just steam and evaporated water.

Governments and energy companies around the world are betting on clean hydrogen playing a leading role in efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions, though its future uses and costs remain uncertain.

Besides Vande Metro, the Central government is also working on the Vande Bharat series 3 which will also consist of a sleeper class and will be deployed in comparatively longer routes. Union Minister Vaishnaw also ruled out privatisation of railways and said, "Railways is a strategic sector and it will remain with the government."