Vande Bharat Train Runs Over Woman In Gujarat's Anand

A woman in Gujarat's Anand died after getting run over by a Mumbai-bound Vande Bharat Express train on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened when the victim was crossing the track near Anand railway station, informed Railway Police today.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Beatrice Archibald Peter, news agency PTI reported. She was crossing the track when the accident took place at 4.37 pm, said the report added citing an official.

Beatrice Archibald Peter, a resident of Ahmedabad, was reportedly visiting a relative at Anand, he said.

Reportedly, the train was on its way from Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai Central. It does not halt at Anand railway station.

The incident took place just a day after stones were allegedly pelted at a Vande Bharat train in which party president Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling in poll-bound Gujarat. Police, however, denied the claim and said an investigation was on into the incident which took place on Monday.

Also, there have been at least three incidents of cattle dying on the track after being hit by the Vande Bharat train in the last month.

On October 6, its front panel was damaged when it hit a herd of four buffaloes between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations. The next day (October 7), the train hit a cow near Anand. In another incident, the train hit a bull near Atul railway station in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate India's fifth Vande Bharat Express in Chennai on November 11. The coaches of the train are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs.

The train will depart from MGR Chennai Central at 5:50 am and reach Bengaluru City Junction at 10:25 am. From Bengaluru, it will depart at 10:30 am and reach its final destination, Mysuru, at 12:30 pm.