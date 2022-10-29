Vande Bharat Train Rams Into Cattle Near Atul Station In Gujarat, Front Panel Damaged; 3rd Incident In 1 Month

IN YET similar incident, Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast express hit cattle Atul station in Gujarat on Saturday morning. Due to the incident, the train suffered damage which resulted in a delay of 20 minutes, a railway official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. Meanwhile, this is the third time within a period of a month, that a Vande Bharat train met with an accident.

According to the railway sources, the front panel of the train was damaged and the underbelly equipment of its first coach also suffered a dent.

Reportedly, the incident took place at 8:20 AM. The train collided with the cattle that came onto the track near Atul railway station. It was stranded for nearly about 20 minutes due to the incident, before it resumed its journey towards Gandhinagar, said the official." The train did not suffer any operational damage. It resumed further journey in 20 minutes," said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, adding that all the passengers onboard the train were safe, reported PTI.

Earlier, on October 6, four buffaloes were killed after a Vande Bharat train running from Mumbai to Gandhinagar ramped into a herd of cattle. The incident took place between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations in Gujarat and the nose panel had to be replaced overnight due to the damage.

Another similar incident was reported on the very next day, i.e., October 7, when the train had hit a cow near Anand in Gujarat while on its way to Mumbai.

Earlier, on August 15, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of the country. Vande Bharat Express is a train set rake of 16 Coaches comprising Executive Class and Chair Car coaches. It accelerates to 100 Km/h in just 52 seconds.

The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar that will be connecting the state capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Reportedly, PM Modi will also embark on a visit to Karnataka on November 11 and flag off the first Vande Bharat Express train in South India, along with the launch of several other projects.

(With inputs from the agency)