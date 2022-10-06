Vande Bharat Train Hits Herd Of Buffaloes On Mumbai-Gujarat Track; Front Part Of Engine Damaged

RECENTLY launched Vande Bharat Express running between Mumbai Central to Gujarat's Gandhinagar met with an accident on Thursday, said Western Railway Senior PRO, JK Jayant.

The incident took place after a herd of buffaloes came on the railway line at around 11:15 AM between Vatva station to Maninagar, he added, as reported by ANI.

Reportedly, the front part of the engine of the train has been damaged during the accident.

Earlier on September 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar.

This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country, the other two being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The train has 16 coaches and comprises of AC chair car and executive car compartments. It will offer facilities like sliding doors, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, CCTV cameras, rewclining facility and comfortable seats.

The train also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification.

The weight of the train has been reduced by 38 tonnes to 392 tonnes and it can continue functioning even with two feet of flood waters on the tracks. These are made of stainless steel. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed.

During the flagging-off ceremony, Prime Minister had asked everyone to experience the Vande Bharat trains they would prefer it overflights."Vande Bharat makes 100 times less noise inside the train than an aeroplane. People who are used to travelling on flights will prefer the Vande Bharat train once they get to experience it," Modi had said after flagging off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

"The train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will make travel between two big cities of the country comfortable and also reduce the distance between them," he had added. Further, he said, "today is a big day for India in the 21st century, for urban connectivity and for India to become self-reliant."

At the same event, PM also announced that under the FAME ( Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India) scheme, 7,000 electric buses have been approved in the country. Under the FAME scheme, electric buses will be manufactured for poor, middle-class comrades in cities to get rid of smoky buses.

