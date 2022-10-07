Vande Bharat Ramps Into Cow, Day After Buffalo Collision

Indian Railway's premium train Vande Bharat once again met with a cattle collision. On Friday, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat. The accident resulted in minor damage to the train's nose panel.

This marks the second incident where the Vande Bharat has met a cattle collision. A day before, the semi-high-speed train had hit four buffaloes and its nose cone had to be replaced. For the unversed, on September 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off these new and upgraded Vande Bharat.

Further, as per the information shared by the railway official, the train did not sustain massive damage in the latest incident except for a small dent on the nose cone panel. The incident on Friday took place at 3:48 PM near Anand about 432 km from Mumbai.

"The train's front portion has suffered a small dent," confirmed Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway. He further added that all the passengers travelling from the train are safe.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, four cows were killed after being hit by the Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express near Vatva in Ahmedabad.

"The train has been designed in such a way and it is so strong that if there is an accident, nothing will happen to the train. Its nose on the front is totally replaceable. As soon as the train reached Mumbai (after the incident on Thursday), it was completely cleaned up and its nose replaced," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The nose panel on the other end suffered a dent in Friday's incident.

Speaking at an event at Anand on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that collisions with cattle on the tracks were unavoidable.

The train, which can reach the top speed of 160 kmph, has been designed keeping the possibility in mind, he added.

(With agency inputs)