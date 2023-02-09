THE MUMBAI Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory for locals ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on February 10.

According to the advisory shared on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Traffic Police, the mentioned routes will be disrupted from 2 p.m to 4 p.m on Friday. The commuters are also asked to follow the advisory and plan their journey accordingly to avoid further problems.

"Due to a planned public function on 10.02.23, traffic around Colaba, Regal Jn and P Dmello road to CSMT from 2 pm to 4 pm and traffic from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4 pm-6 pm will be slightly affected/altered. All are requested to plan their commutes accordingly," read the Twitter post.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will embark on a one-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on February 10 to inaugurate the Global Investors Summit 2023, after which he will proceed to Maharashtra to flag off Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai.

"Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train, are the two trains that will be flagged off by the Prime Minister at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. This will be an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of building better, efficient and passenger-friendly transport infrastructure for New India," read an official statement.

Notably, Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train will be the 9th Vande Bharat train in the country which will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.

Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the 10th Vande Bharat train in the country. It will also improve connectivity of important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singanapur.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (Saifee Academy) at Marol, Mumbai. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.

